Newport Police Department, Newport, RI

Two people were arrested in Newport on Thursday, January 18, according to the Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log.

Felicia Neal, 32, of Newport, was taken into custody at 7:50 am and was charged with two counts of Manuf/Del/Poss W/Intent auf/Del Sch I/II Cont-Sub – 1st offense. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

John Schettino, 45, of Newport, was arrested at 7 pm and was charged with larceny < 1,500. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Dispatch Log

Press-Log-1-18-to-1-19Download

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.