Two people were arrested in Newport on Thursday, January 18, according to the Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log.

Felicia Neal, 32, of Newport, was taken into custody at 7:50 am and was charged with two counts of Manuf/Del/Poss W/Intent auf/Del Sch I/II Cont-Sub – 1st offense. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

John Schettino, 45, of Newport, was arrested at 7 pm and was charged with larceny < 1,500. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

