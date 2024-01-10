With ten arrests and a summons/citation, it was a busier-than-usual weekend for the Newport Police Department.

Newport Police made the following arrests, according to their police log, for Friday, January 26, through 7 am on Monday, January 29.

Please note that all charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Friday, January 26, Tyler Divoll, age 42, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was arrested at 10:45 pm and charged with Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

On Saturday, January 27, 18-year-old Fletcher Hanson, of Newport, Rhode Island, was summoned/cited at 12:10 am and charged with alcohol, drink, possess by minor – 21.

On Saturday, January 27, Juan Escobar Panigua, age 27, whose address was not disclosed, was arrested at 5:55 am and charged with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic violence – simple assault and/or battery – 1st offense, and domestic – disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, January 27, 57-year-old Edward Parker, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 4:30 pm and charged with driving with an expired license or without a license – 4th+ offense, operator of a motor vehicle when registration is suspended, and operating without evidence of insurance.

On Saturday, January 27, Edwardo Figueroa Cruz, age 43, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 7 pm and charged with disorderly conduct, felony assault/dangerous weapon or substance, and simple assault or battery. He was also charged at 7:15 pm for violation of a no contact order.

On Saturday, January 27, Kenneth Maynard, age 42, of East Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested at 10:30 pm and charged with disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, January 28, 28-year-old Andrew Collins, of Plainfield, Connecticut, was arrested at 1:20 am and charged with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, January 28, John Knight, age 38, of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation, domestic – simple assault/battery, and domestic – disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, January 28, 45-year-old David Steele, of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested at 1 pm and charged with willful trespass and disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, January 28, Lydia Rivera, age 35, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 11 pm and charged with resisting legal or illegal arrest and obstructing an officer in the execution of duty.

On Sunday, January 28, Thalia Rivera, age 28, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody at 11 pm and charged with resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, and driving with suspended/revoked/canceled license 4th+ offense.

