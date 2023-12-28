Rhode Island’s House and Senate members will return to the State House on Tuesday, January 2, to begin the 2024 legislative session.

Both the House and the Senate are scheduled to meet Tuesday, January 2, at 4 pm in their respective chambers on the second floor of the State House. Each chamber will hold a regular legislative session following brief remarks by chamber leaders.

Both sessions will be broadcast by Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox Channels 15 and 61 for high definition, on Channel 15 for i3 Broadband (formerly Full Channel), and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers. The House session will air live, followed by the Senate. Both chambers’ sessions will be live-streamed on the General Assembly website, rilegisature.gov.

Beginning the following week, the Senate plans to meet weekly on Thursdays at 4 p.m. That week, the House is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the week of Jan. 16 will resume its regular schedule of meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m.