By TIM WILLERT Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 19 points and Milos Uzan added 17 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Oklahoma limited Providence to 20 second-half points in a 72-51 win on Tuesday night.

The Sooners (8-0) scored 40 points in the paint, forced 15 turnovers and outrebounded the Friars 40-23, including a 10-1 edge in offensive rebounds.

“We wanted to get fast-break points off our defense and offensive rebounds,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said. “We had 16 second-chance points, and I thought we did a good job on the offensive glass against them.”

Devin Carter scored 17 points and Josh Oduro added 15 for Providence, which shot 40% from the field for the game and 33% after halftime, connecting on 9 of 27 shots.

McCollum scored 13 in the first half to lift the Sooners to a 35-31 halftime lead. Providence (7-2) pulled ahead 41-40 early in the second half before the Sooners outscored the Friars 32-10 over the next 14 minutes.

“They were taking long shots and (we were getting) long rebounds … rebounds were just coming to us,” Uzan said. “We were boxing out.”

Oklahoma scored the game’s first 12 points but the Friars cut the lead to 12-11 on three 3-point shots and a pair of free throws by Carter, who led Providence with 13 points in the first half.

The Sooners, behind two 3-pointers from McCollum, went on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 20-11. After the game, Providence coach Kim English compared the junior to NBA Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson.

Bryce Hopkins, the Friars’ leading scorer, got into the act with a contested layup and a dunk to pull Providence within 23-18 with 7:22 left. Hopkins finished with eight points.

Carter also showed his defensive ability, blocking a layup attempt and a 3-point shot attempt on successive Oklahoma possessions.

The Sooners climbed six spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week in front of a record number of students inside McCasland Field House.

Moser called on the students to return to Lloyd Noble Center, a larger venue, for Tuesday’s game.

“Home court advantage. That’s what it’s about,” he said. “You don’t have great Top 20 teams without a home court advantage, and I thought the least seven minutes … they were great. That’s fun and that’s fun to see. It energizes everybody, especially in a physical game like that. I thought they really provided a spark for us (tonight), that crowd.”

Oklahoma had lost four previous Big East-Big 12 Battle games prior to Tuesday night’s contest.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Plays Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Providence: Hosts Brown at 11 p.m. Sunday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball