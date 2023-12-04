Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, December 1, through 7 am on Monday, December 4, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

There were no arrests to report on Friday, December 1; Saturday, December 2; or in the early am hours on Monday, December 4.

At 5:25 am on Sunday, December 3, Officer Epstein took into custody Jennifer Kintner, age 43, whose address was withheld, on the following charges: Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Property, Domestic – Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Property, and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

DISPATCH LOG