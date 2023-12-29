The Newport Police Department said two minors were arrested for possession of alcohol by minors on Friday, December 29.

The department said 18-year-old Nicholas Moore of Acton, Massachusetts, was arrested and cited for alcohol, drink, and possession by a minor under the age of 21 at 2:11 am.

20-year-old Catherine Moore of Acton, Massachusetts, was also arrested and cited for alcohol, drink, and possession by a minor under the age of 21 at 2:26 am.

Please note that the individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

