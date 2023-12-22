It’s been a pretty quiet week for the Newport Police Department, with no reported arrests for the second day in a row.
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department’s Dispatch Log for Thursday, December 21, through 7 am on Friday, December 22.
Local independent online news publisher providing Newport County and Rhode Island with timely news, local stories, and award-winning journalism.
It’s been a pretty quiet week for the Newport Police Department, with no reported arrests for the second day in a row.
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department’s Dispatch Log for Thursday, December 21, through 7 am on Friday, December 22.