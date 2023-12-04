A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England, with some locations recording more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snowfall on Monday.

More than 25,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Maine as trees and branches laden with heavy, wet snow fell on power lines, officials said.

The National Weather Service declared the first winter storm warning of the season for New Hampshire and western Maine. Northernmost Vermont was also under a winter storm warning on Monday. Far northern Maine, also under a warning, already saw heavy snow before Thanksgiving.

Some mountainous areas of western Maine and New Hampshire could see over a foot of snow. Vermont was expected to get up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow.

The snow made for a messy, slushy commute in many parts of the region. Vermont also had numerous school delays and closures for the day.