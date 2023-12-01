The League of Women Voters, Newport County has named Ellen Pinnock, Director of Community Engagement at FabNewport, as the 2023 recipient of the Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award. The award was presented at a wine and cheese reception held at Harbor House on November 28th.

Ms. Pinnock is recognized for her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of Newport’s youth through her work at FabNewport. Her passion for education and equity is evident in her leadership of the organization’s Equity in Education initiative, which focuses on creating a positive vision for the future of all students.

Her commitment to her community extends beyond her work at FabNewport. She has worked in three Newport public schools and has been instrumental in reducing absenteeism rates.

The Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Award honors the life and work of Joan C. Arnold, a former member of the League of Women Voters of Newport County and Rhode Island. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life in Newport County.

Ms. Pinnock’s dedication to her community and her unwavering belief in the power of education make her a fitting recipient of this prestigious award.

The League of Women Voters, Newport County is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. The League believes that all citizens have a voice and a responsibility to participate in the democratic process.