The local real estate market in Newport County saw a slight dip in activity with only 11 sales reported in the past week according to the statewide MLS. As the holiday season unfolds, the customary slowdown in the housing market has taken hold, with potential buyers diverting their attention to festive celebrations and family gatherings. However, the prevailing factor contributing to this apparent lull is the scarcity of available properties for sale. Despite a perceived decrease in buyer urgency during the holiday period, the demand for homes remains robust, creating a delicate balance in the Newport County real estate landscape.
While the market may be experiencing a temporary ebb, the enduring challenge lies in the limited inventory, which continues to be a defining characteristic of current market conditions. Prospective buyers, eager to capitalize are finding their choices constrained by the scarcity of available homes. As the holiday season progresses, it remains to be seen whether the market will experience a resurgence in activity or if the confluence of low inventory and festive distractions will maintain a measured pace in real estate transactions within this picturesque corner of Rhode Island.
Jamestown Real Estate Sales:
- 140 Highland Drive – $2,850,000
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 5
- Square Feet: 1,812
- DOM: 52 days
6 Knowles Court – $1,100,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Feet: 1,086
- DOM: 14 days
Middletown Real Estate Sales:
- 260 Valley Road – $450,000
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Feet: 1,526
- DOM: 6 days
Newport Real Estate Sales:
- 15 Hall Avenue – $784,000
- Bedrooms: 12
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Feet: 1,424
- DOM: 18 days
Portsmouth Real Estate Sales:
- Newport Beach (10B) Drive – $3,500,000
- Bedrooms: 10
- Bathrooms: 4
- Square Feet: 4,400
- DOM: 141 days
- 6 Rader Court – $1,050,000
- Bedrooms: 8
- Bathrooms: 4
- Square Feet: 3,325
- DOM: 190 days
- 112 Viking Drive – $425,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Feet: 1,098
- DOM: 73 days
- 31 Lawton Brook Lane – $485,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Feet: 1,819
- DOM: 69 days
Tiverton Real Estate Roundup: Recent Sales
- 485 Hooper Street – $460,000
- Bedrooms: 9
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square Feet: 1,051
- DOM: 16 days
- 26 Hobson Avenue – $420,000
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square Feet: 1,223
- DOM: 48 days
- 512 Neck Road – $1,250,000
- Bedrooms: 22
- Bathrooms: 7
- Square Feet: 4,620
- DOM: 1 day
*Please note DOM means “Days on Market.”
