The local real estate market in Newport County saw a slight dip in activity with only 11 sales reported in the past week according to the statewide MLS. As the holiday season unfolds, the customary slowdown in the housing market has taken hold, with potential buyers diverting their attention to festive celebrations and family gatherings. However, the prevailing factor contributing to this apparent lull is the scarcity of available properties for sale. Despite a perceived decrease in buyer urgency during the holiday period, the demand for homes remains robust, creating a delicate balance in the Newport County real estate landscape.

While the market may be experiencing a temporary ebb, the enduring challenge lies in the limited inventory, which continues to be a defining characteristic of current market conditions. Prospective buyers, eager to capitalize are finding their choices constrained by the scarcity of available homes. As the holiday season progresses, it remains to be seen whether the market will experience a resurgence in activity or if the confluence of low inventory and festive distractions will maintain a measured pace in real estate transactions within this picturesque corner of Rhode Island.

Jamestown Real Estate Sales:

140 Highland Drive – $2,850,000 Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 5 Square Feet: 1,812 DOM: 52 days



6 Knowles Court – $1,100,000 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Square Feet: 1,086 DOM: 14 days



Middletown Real Estate Sales:

260 Valley Road – $450,000 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 3 Square Feet: 1,526 DOM: 6 days



Newport Real Estate Sales:

15 Hall Avenue – $784,000 Bedrooms: 12 Bathrooms: 3 Square Feet: 1,424 DOM: 18 days





Portsmouth Real Estate Sales:

Newport Beach (10B) Drive – $3,500,000 Bedrooms: 10 Bathrooms: 4 Square Feet: 4,400 DOM: 141 days

6 Rader Court – $1,050,000 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 4 Square Feet: 3,325 DOM: 190 days

112 Viking Drive – $425,000 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Square Feet: 1,098 DOM: 73 days

31 Lawton Brook Lane – $485,000 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1,819 DOM: 69 days



Tiverton Real Estate Roundup: Recent Sales

485 Hooper Street – $460,000 Bedrooms: 9 Bathrooms: 3 Square Feet: 1,051 DOM: 16 days

26 Hobson Avenue – $420,000 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1,223 DOM: 48 days

512 Neck Road – $1,250,000 Bedrooms: 22 Bathrooms: 7 Square Feet: 4,620 DOM: 1 day





*Please note DOM means “Days on Market.”

For more information on these listings or any real estate related questions that you may have, please feel free to reach out to Tyler Bernadyn or RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@reultswithremax.com.

