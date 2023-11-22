Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 21 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 22.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 3:04 am on Wednesday, November 22, Officer San Antonio arrested Michael Fox, age 37, whose address was withheld, for Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

DISPATCH LOG

