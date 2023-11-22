Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 21 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 22.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 3:04 am on Wednesday, November 22, Officer San Antonio arrested Michael Fox, age 37, whose address was withheld, for Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.
DISPATCH LOG
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds.
Read More
2 hours ago November 22, 2023
An evening of hits and more
Read More
3 hours ago November 22, 2023
A look at What’s Up today, plus all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Read More
3 hours ago November 22, 2023
In keeping with the true spirit of the season, and as part of the Christmas in Newport festival, the Choristers have selected the local non-profit Women’s Resource Center as the beneficiary of their performance.
Read More
4 hours ago November 22, 2023
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Read More
5 hours ago November 22, 2023
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Read More
6 hours ago November 22, 2023
Load more posts
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.