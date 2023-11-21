Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 20, 2023 through 7 am on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 1:54 am on Monday, November 20, Officer San Antonio took into custody Tyler Franco, age 25, of Bristol, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.
DISPATCH LOG
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!
April 08, 1964 – November 19, 2023
Read More
The deadline for submission of applications for the prestigious Small Business Administration 2024 annual awards is less than a month away.
Read More
Keep reading to see if any of your favorite Thanksgiving-themed films made the list.
Read More
As of today, there have been 67 traffic-related fatalities in Rhode Island, compared to 45 on this date in 2022.
Read More
April 07, 1940 – November 07, 2023
Read More
August 08, 1952 – November 16, 2023
Read More
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.