Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 20, 2023 through 7 am on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 1:54 am on Monday, November 20, Officer San Antonio took into custody Tyler Franco, age 25, of Bristol, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

DISPATCH LOG

