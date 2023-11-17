Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, November 16 through 7 am on Friday, November 17, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 3:28 am on Thursday, November 16, Officer Rayner took into custody Conor Carr, age 39, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Possession of Schedule I-V.

At 5:30 am on Thursday, November 16, Detective Cooper took into custody Dockeem McCoy, age 36, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Manuf/Del/Poss W/Intent Manuf/Del Sch I/II Cont Sub – 3rd+ Off.

At 12:36 pm on Thursday, November 16, CPO Scott arrested Colin Rinehart, age 33, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Shoplifting – MISD.

At 1:45 am on Friday, November 17, Officer Rayner took into custody Darin Grady, age 18, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Receiving Stolen Goods > 1,500 and < 5,000.

At 1:51 am on Friday, November 17, Officer Rayner took into custody Darin Grady, age 18, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Vandalism/Malicious Injury To Property, Larceny/O $1500 (From Building).

At 5:05 am on Friday, November 17, Officer Fanella took into custody Carissa Giroux, age 30, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, Domestic – Protective Orders – 3rd Offense, Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery, and Domestic – Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Prop.

DISPATCH LOG

