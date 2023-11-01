Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 31 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 1.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:45 pm on Tuesday, October 31, Officer Warner arrested Chauncey Walaski, age 23, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

At 6:35 pm on Tuesday, October 31, Officer Maggiacomo took into custody Jason Adams, age 53, of Middletown, Rhode Island on the following charges – Conspiracy and two countys of Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards.

DISPATCH LOG