Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 8 through 7 am on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 9:35 am on Wednesday, November 8, Officer Horwood took into custody Benjamin Clark, age 18, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charge – Shoplifting – MISD.
At 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 8, Officer Arel arrested Maria Ramos, age 37, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.
At 1:05 am on Thursday, November 9, Officer Cole summoned/cited Giusto Newport on the following charge – Alarm Permit Required.
DISPATCH LOG
