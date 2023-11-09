Newport Police Department, Newport, RI

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 8 through 7 am on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

ARREST LOG

At 9:35 am on Wednesday, November 8, Officer Horwood took into custody Benjamin Clark, age 18, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charge – Shoplifting – MISD.

At 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 8, Officer Arel arrested Maria Ramos, age 37, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

At 1:05 am on Thursday, November 9, Officer Cole summoned/cited Giusto Newport on the following charge – Alarm Permit Required.

DISPATCH LOG

Press-Log-11-8-to-11-9Download

