Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 7 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 8.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 4:44 pm on Tuesday, November 7, Detective Johansen took into custody Edward Violette, age 70, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Property.
DISPATCH LOG
