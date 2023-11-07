Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 6 through 7 am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 1:55 am on Monday, November 6, Officer Fanella arrested Alex Remington, age 25, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest and Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty.

At 6 pm on Monday, November 6, Officer Lubin took into custody Shane Wyre, age 34, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Felony Assault.

DISPATCH LOG