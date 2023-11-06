Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 3 through 7 am on Monday, November 6, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 8 a.m. on Friday, November 3, Detective Johansen took into custody Sullivan Feld, age 21, of Warwick, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Conspiracy, and Illegal Sale of a Concealed Firearm.

At 5:48 p.m. on Friday, November 3, Detective Coyle took into custody Venancio Carrasquillo, age 45, of Middletown, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor.

At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, Officer Epstein arrested Trevor Cassese, age 23, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct, B&E Dwelling House W/O Consent, and Simple Assault or Battery.

At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, Officer Epstein arrested Jael Evans, age 24, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Simple Assault or Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and B&E Dwelling House W/O Consent.

At 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, Officer McCabe arrested William Gaw, age 24, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Disorderly Conduct.

At 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, Officer Cole arrested Aaron LaPointe, age 40, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Larceny < 1,500.

At 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, Officer Anderson took into custody Michele Cardinal, age 45, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Maintain Common Nuisance/Control Substances and Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 Grams.

At 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, Officer Fails summoned/cited Vangjel Hoda, age 59, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Littering, Spilling Loads.

At 1:55 a.m. on Monday, November 6, Officer Fanella arrested Alex Remington, age 25, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest and Obstructing Officer in Execution Of Duty.

DISPATCH LOG