Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, November 2 through 7 am on Friday, November 3, 2023.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 8:33 am on Thursday, November 2, CPO Ripke summoned/cited Abdul Khan, age 57, of Middletown, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Licensee Sale/Distribute/Deliver Tobacco Product Person <21 – 1st Offense.
At 11:29 am on Thursday, November 2, CPO Ripke summoned/cited Ihab Chamseddine, age 55, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Licensee Sale/Distribute/Deliver Tobacco Product Person <21 – 1st Offense.
At 12:45 pm on Thursday, November 2, Officer Anderson arrested Haileigh Pacheco, age 24, of Bristol, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Domestic – Willful Trespass.
