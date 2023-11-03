Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, November 2 through 7 am on Friday, November 3, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 8:33 am on Thursday, November 2, CPO Ripke summoned/cited Abdul Khan, age 57, of Middletown, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Licensee Sale/Distribute/Deliver Tobacco Product Person <21 – 1st Offense.

At 11:29 am on Thursday, November 2, CPO Ripke summoned/cited Ihab Chamseddine, age 55, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Licensee Sale/Distribute/Deliver Tobacco Product Person <21 – 1st Offense.

At 12:45 pm on Thursday, November 2, Officer Anderson arrested Haileigh Pacheco, age 24, of Bristol, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Domestic – Willful Trespass.

DISPATCH LOG