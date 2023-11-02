Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 1 through 7 am on Thursday, November 2.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
There were no arrests recorded.
DISPATCH LOG
