close up shot of a police vehicle
Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was found dead in a public pond Thursday morning after going missing the night before.

The girl had last been seen at her home in south Providence Wednesday night around 11:15 p.m., according to police.

State and local police officers searched for the girl through the night, using K-9 teams and drones.

Early Thursday morning, police discovered the girl unresponsive in the swan boat pond at Roger Williams Park, not far from the family home.

She was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Recent Stories

New wayfinder maps installed along Cliff Walk

“The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn’t have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City’s Cliff Walk Commission.”
Read More

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.