Meet your new best friend, Louise – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown, Louise is a 4-year-old female feline.

“Louise is an independent lady kitty with the most beautiful smoky gray fur and such pretty green eyes,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “Because of her individualistic nature, Louise would do best as an only pet in the home. She prefers the pampering and love all to herself”!

To read more about Louise, visit www.potterleague.org or go see her at our Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, RI.