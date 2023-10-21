Newport City Hall.

Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, October 25 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Scheduled to take place at 5:30 pm, the workshop will be in regard to a “State of Homelessness Presentation”, according to a notice of the City Council Workshop.

The meeting is open to the public.

More From What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.