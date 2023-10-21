Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, October 25 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Scheduled to take place at 5:30 pm, the workshop will be in regard to a “State of Homelessness Presentation”, according to a notice of the City Council Workshop.
The meeting is open to the public.
Students will analyze data and prepare public report by end of year
Elizabeth Shovelton Brantingham, 59, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 18, 2023 surrounded by friends and family.
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Catch up on all the most-popular headlines on What’sUpNewp this week.
By Middletown School Committee
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November.
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.