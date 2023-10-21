by Matt Boxler, Salve Regina University

NEWPORT, RI (10/20/2023) — Salve Regina University business students are collaborating with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce this semester in launching a Business Trends and Outlook Survey to assess business conditions in the region.

While all data collected from the survey this fall will remain confidential, Salve students in Dr. Tzushuo Wang’s “Business Research Methods” course will analyze it and prepare a public report at the end of this year. The Chamber’s goal is to conduct the survey annually to track and adapt to changes in the business environment.

“Taking part in Salve’s business research course, students step out of the classroom and into the real business world,” said Dr. Wang, assistant professor of business and economics. “They talk to local business owners, collect data, and make sense of it all. It’s hands-on learning at its best, turning theories into practical skills. Beyond the classroom, this course is also a win for local businesses. As our students dive deep into real-world data and insights, they uncover valuable findings that can help improve business conditions in our community. In learning, our students are also contributing to the local business ecosystem.”

In addition to their work on the survey, the Salve students also will be participating in the Chamber’s fourth annual Business Walk on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Small teams of volunteers including elected officials, government representatives and community leaders will visit local business owners on this day to conduct a brief, in-person interviews and gather their input on the business environment. Students will learn fieldwork research techniques and have the opportunity to speak with business owners directly.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Salve Regina University and their Business Research Methods class for the roll out of our annual business survey to the regional business community,” said Erin Donovan-Boyle, president and CEO of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. “This partnership is meant to be a long-term relationship between our two institutions, intending to inform both the students and faculty at Salve and the local leadership on the state of the economy, the strength of the businesses within the region, and areas where additional support is needed.”

Business owners who are actively operating a business in either Newport or Bristol Counties are encouraged to take the survey, which will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Individual responses will be kept confidential. Businesses can take the survey HERE.