A soldier from Rhode Island was laid to rest recently at Arlington National Cemetery, seventy-two years after his death at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War.
U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on October 13, 2023.
Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War, according to The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency.
The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023, using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conducted by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.
