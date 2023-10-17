A soldier from Rhode Island was laid to rest recently at Arlington National Cemetery, seventy-two years after his death at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War.

U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on October 13, 2023.

Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War, according to The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency.

The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023, using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conducted by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” march behind a hearse carrying U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island at Arlington National Cemetery, Va. Oct. 13, 2023. Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023 using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conduct by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (Defense Department Photo by Ashley M. Wright)

Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” carry the casket of U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island at Arlington National Cemetery, Va. Oct. 13, 2023. Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023 using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conduct by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (Defense Department Photo by Ashley M. Wright)

A portrait of U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, greets funeral attendees at the Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Va., Oct. 13, 2023. Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023 using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conduct by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (Defense Department Photo by Ashley M. Wright)

Member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” perform a 21-gun salute at the funeral of U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island at Arlington National Cemetery, Oct. 13, 2023. Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023 using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conduct by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (Defense Department Photo by Ashley M. Wright)

A POW/MIA Flag waves as the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, are placed into a hearse at the Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Va. Oct 13, 2023. Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023 using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conduct by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (Defense Department Photo by Ashley M. Wright)

Ms. Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Principal Deputy Director, speaks with the family at the funeral Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, at Arlington National Cemetery, Va. Oct. 13, 2023. Sgt. Robidoux died in May 1951 at a Prisoner of War Camp during the Korean War. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency identified Robidoux on Jan 23, 2023 using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA analysis conduct by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (Defense Department Photo by Ashley M. Wright)

