Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

October 22 – 28, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the travel advisory concerning the

Eastbound Right Lane Closure – 10/23 to 10/27- 9 am -7 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure – 10/24- 7 am – 3 pm

East Shore Road Under Newport Pell Bridge Overpass- Shifting Lane Closures-10/23 to 10/28- 6:30 am to 3:30 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

October 21 – 27, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 37 B, C, D, exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: West Exchange St., from #1 La Salle Sq. (Amica Pavilion) to Fox Pl., lanes shifted for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Providence: I-95 North and South, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for a bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane and temporary ramp closures for bridge deck repairs, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for utility work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: I-95 South, from I-25 interchange to Rte. 117 Centerville Rd., use caution and watch for moving operation for detour sign installation, Tues. night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston/Warwick: I-295, from Wilbur Ave. to Rte. 37, use caution and watch for moving operation for detour sign installation, Mon. night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, and I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), left lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for construction, Sun. night 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Lincoln: I-295 North and South, from Exit 18 to Exit 22, alternating lane closures for a bridge and sign inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North and South, just south of the Rte.116 overpass (George Washington Hwy.) various lane closures for construction, Mon.- Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North and South, from Exit 42A to Exit 43, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Providence: I-95, below the Point St. Bridge, alternating lane closures bridge cleaning, Sun.- Thurs. 8 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North and South, between Exit 38 Charles St. and Exit 39A Branch Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues. nights 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 38 Charles St. to Exit 39 B and C Smithfield Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North and South, from Exit 39B to Smithfield Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction/electrical work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.



Warwick to Cumberland: I-295, from Exit 1A to Exit 22, various lane closures with on/off closed in a moving operation for striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick to Cumberland: I-295, various lane closures for bridge work at multiple locations, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Hopkinton/West Warwick: I-95 North and South, from Exit 1 to Exit 24B, left lane closed for survey work in a moving operation, Tues. 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.



Providence: I-195, at Providence River Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Warwick/Cumberland: I-295 North and South, from Exit 1B to Exit 22, left lane closed for survey work in a moving operation, Wed. and Thurs. 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Wed. and Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed with rolling roadblocks possible for steel placement, Sun. and Mon. nights midnight-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North Service Rds., from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for steel placement, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, alternating lane closures for steel placement, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for construction, Mon-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South,in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for a lane shift, Fri. night 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 North, from Tobey St. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lanes closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 37 West, from Pontiac Ave. to Natick Ave., use caution and watch for moving operation for detour sign installation, Sun. night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Breakneck Hill Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, alternating lane closures for restriping, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Weekday

Johnston: Rte. 6 East, from I-295 overpass to Atwood Ave., right lane closed with frequent vehicle in/out of work zone for drainage work, Tues.- Fri. (Nov. 3) 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd./New London Ave.), from the Warwick line to Rte. 37, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible excessive dust/noise for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 146 South, from Branch Ave. to Hawkins St Bridge overpass, right lane closed construction, Sun. night 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Blackstone St., before and after the Blackstone Street Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, various shoulder closures for bridge cleaning, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pawtucket: At the Pleasant St. and Taft St. underpasses under I-95, right shoulder closures with possible street parking restrictions for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pawtucket: Roosevelt Ave. North, from Fountain St. to Eldridge St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Mt. Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Chalk Stone Ave., various shoulder closures with possible driveways/walkways blocked for sidewalk/pavement repairs, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3p.m.



Providence: North Main St., from Doyle Ave. to Hewes St., alternating lane closures with possible driveways/walkways blocked for sidewalk repairs, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence/ Cranston: Rte. 6/10, at the Flyover Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Weekday

Bristol: Rte. 114, at the Mt. Hope Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes.

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., from the roundabout to the intersection of Malbone Rd./Girard Ave., left lane closures for median island installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from the JT Connell Hwy. Connector to Van Zandt Ave., temporary lane shifts for drainage and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Newport: At the three bridges over Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., temporary lane shifts for painting, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Temporary Road Closure

Tiverton: at the intersection of Fish Rd. and Bulgarmarsh Rd. to the Park and Ride, road closed for electrical work/paving, Mon.-Fri. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Follow signed detour. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays. Through November 9th.

Weekday

Jamestown: at the Jamestown Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Portsmouth: Rte. 24 and Rte. 138, at the Sakonnet River Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Smithfield: Rte. 44 Putnam Pke. East and West, at the Putnam Pke. Bridge over I-295, various lane shifts for drainage work, Sun.-Tues. nights 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North, in the vicinity of # 2577 Victory Hwy., partial right lane closed in a moving operation for survey work, Thurs. 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Woonsocket: Mendon Rd., at the intersections of Bartlet St., Corsi St., and Olympia Ave., alternating shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out if work zone in a moving operation for curb and sidewalk installation, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Narragansett/North Kingstown: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Ferry Rd. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures/alternating one-way traffic for paving/striping, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1 North and South, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Jamestown: at the Jamestown Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Narragansett/North Kingstown: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Ferry Rd. in North Kingstown to Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures/alternating one-way traffic for paving/striping traffic signal installation and landscaping, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for sidewalk construction and concrete work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: I-95, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to the off-ramp to Jefferson Blvd., right shoulder closed for landscaping/construction, Mon.-Fri.,7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 North to Post Rd. on/off-ramp, right shoulder closed for landscaping, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Overnight

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 37 West, from Post Rd. to Pontiac Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Fri. 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.