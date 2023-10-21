2023 Broadway Street Fair. Photo by Jack Casey

Here’s a look at the What’sUpNewp stories that were being read the most this week.

ONE

Recap & Photo Gallery: 2023 Broadway Street Fair

The day began with beautiful weather and a perfect climate for an event that embraces all of the aspects that make the Newport community great and draws a crowd from near and far.

TWO

THREE

Newport police report for Oct. 17 – 18

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 17 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

FOUR

FIVE

SIX

SEVEN

EIGHT

NINE

TEN

The Latest Local Obituaries

More From What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.