Here’s a look at the What’sUpNewp stories that were being read the most this week.
ONE
Recap & Photo Gallery: 2023 Broadway Street Fair
The day began with beautiful weather and a perfect climate for an event that embraces all of the aspects that make the Newport community great and draws a crowd from near and far.
TWO
What Sold in Newport County: A recap of last week’s real estate transactions
In the past week, 13 properties changed hands.
THREE
Newport police report for Oct. 17 – 18
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 17 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
FOUR
Senator Whitehouse encourages Rhode Island seniors to maximize new prescription drug savings through Medicare Open Enrollment
The open enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7, and comes as Democrats’ historic Inflation Reduction Act is lowering health care and prescription drug costs for seniors.
FIVE
Newport County residents can now visit Rough Point Museum for free
Newport Restoration Foundation Announces Rough Point Museum Now Free for All Newport County Residents
SIX
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs on October 21
Newport In Bloom’s Annual Daffodil bulb giveaway returns on October 21
SEVEN
‘Six Picks’ Fall Treats – The best apple cider donuts in Newport County and beyond
‘Tis the season for cider donuts
EIGHT
How sea levels in Newport, and 39 other cities, will change by 2050
Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s sea level rise technical report, released in 2022, Stacker identified projected sea level rise by 2050 for 40 cities in the U.S.
NINE
Preserve Rhode Island announces 2023 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation
They included a range of projects and people from across the state.
TEN
Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29
The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rosecliff will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Latest Local Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth Shovelton Brantingham
Elizabeth Shovelton Brantingham, 59, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 18, 2023 surrounded by friends and family.
Obituary: Jessie A. Mosher
December 22, 1923 – October 12, 2023
Obituary: Barbara Miller
December 21, 1928 – October 18, 2023
Obituary: Madeline Holbrook
February 07, 1930 – October 19, 2023
Obituary: Joseph L. Escorbar Jr.
January 18, 1930 – October 18, 2023
Obituary: Alexander Leys O’Hanley
December 31, 1933 – October 17, 2023
Obituary: Kristine S. Springett
July 19, 1961 – October 15, 2023
Obituary: Richard Steven Boreri
March 05, 1929 – October 02, 2023
Obituary: Matthew Edward Pado
August 11, 1976 – October 11, 2023
Obituary: Barbara Anne Lewis
April 12, 1963 – October 12, 2023