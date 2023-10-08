ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Duncan McGuire and Facundo Torres scored six-minutes apart in the first half and Orlando City held off the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando (17-7-9) is unbeaten in 14 straight home matches in all competitions, with nine victories, the second-longest run in club history. The Lions have scored multiple goals in 10 of those 14 matches, including scoring three or more six times.

New England (14-8-10) is winless in 12 straight away matches in all competitions, with six losses, dating to a win in Toronto in May. The Revs had an 18-match span without a win on the road in 2016-17.

McGuire opened the scoring in the 31st minute, Torres made it 2-0 in the 37th and Iván Angulo gave Orlando a 3-1 lead in the 45th.

New England midfielder Carles Gil scored in the 42nd and again in second-half stoppage time. Gil has 11 goals this season to go along with 14 assists. Gil is the first player in club history with multiple seasons with at least 10 goals & 10 assists.

McGuire is tied with Damani Ralph (11) for the second-most goals scored by a draft pick in their first MLS season out of college. Torres has a team-high 14 goals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer