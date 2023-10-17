Since 2000 the Rhode Island Natural History Survey (the Survey) has selected a location to host their annual “BioBlitz” – an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many plant and animal species as possible in a 24-hour window. The Norman Bird Sanctuary (NBS) has been selected as the location for the upcoming 2024 RI BioBlitz.

BioBlitz is a great way for naturalists of all ages and levels to come together and learn about the local environment and species. The event demonstrates why biodiversity is so important. The event encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to be curious about the environment.

BioBlitz – Credit: Rhode Island Natural History Survey.

“We are thrilled to host the 25th Anniversary Rhode Island BioBlitz during Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 75th anniversary year. Norman Bird Sanctuary is a perfect fit for this beloved event, and we are looking forward to partnering with community volunteers and our colleagues from the Rhode Island Natural History Survey,” said NBS Director of Education, Jolie Colby, PhD. “I especially look forward to seeing future generations engage deeply with science through hands-on exploration of nature alongside local experts.”

For 24 hours, from 2:00 p.m. on June 7 to 2:00 p.m. on June 8, 2024, pre-registered volunteers will take part in the 25th annual RI BioBlitz at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The Sanctuary protects over 300 acres of open space and diverse ecosystems that will be open to BioBlitz volunteers to explore. Volunteers will have the opportunity to climb ridges, traverse through forests, and net through ponds all while searching for plant and animal species. This is the largest community science event in the state and one of the longest-running Bioblitz programs in the country.

Towhee on Hanging Rock

“I’m very excited that Norman Bird Sanctuary will host the Rhode Island Bioblitz in June. People everywhere know Norman Bird Sanctuary as a go-to place for amazing birds and a unique landscape, and there’s all kinds of interesting biodiversity there. It will be perfect for our teams of volunteer scientists who will be looking into every grassy field, forest stream, and rocky outcrop. Who knows WHAT we’ll find!” said Rhode Island Natural History Survey Executive Director, David Gregg.

Those interested in learning more about this unique event are invited to attend a “BioBlitz Teaser” at the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Wednesday, November 15th at 6:00pm. To register for the Teaser, please email: education@normanbirdsanctuary.org.

In the meantime, you can learn more about RI BioBlitz and the RI Natural History Survey here: https://rinhs.org/events/ri-bioblitz/.

About the Rhode Island Natural History Survey :

The RI Natural History Survey is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1994 to connect those knowledgeable about Rhode Island’s animals, plants, and natural communities with each other and with those who can use that knowledge for research, education, and conservation. The Survey manages a database of RI species and hosts events to highlight biodiversity and the work of researchers and naturalists. It has a volunteer board of 18 and full-time staff of 4. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in RI’s plants and animals. For more information about RINHS, visit www.rinhs.org or https://youtube.com/user/rinaturalhistory.

About Norman Bird Sanctuary:

For more than 74 years, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has served as a wildlife refuge and environmental education center. The Norman Bird Sanctuary’s seven miles of hiking trails and 300 acres of scenic open space are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Get involved, learn more about upcoming programs, and support the Norman Bird Sanctuary via www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org.