The Newport Police Department today announced that it is organizing an informational meeting on Thursday, October 26, 2023, to discuss the potential implementation of an Automated Traffic Enforcement Camera system in the school zones of Newport.

This system aims to improve road safety by monitoring and enforcing traffic regulations in these areas, according to a press release from Newport Police Department.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Thursday, October 26 at the Newport Police Department.

Newport Police Department says that the meeting will provide an opportunity for community members, parents, and concerned individuals to voice their opinions, ask questions, and gather more information about this proposed system. The Newport Police Department says that it supports technologies and programs that enhance public safety and has a positive impact on residential quality of life.

During the meeting, representatives from the police department will present details about how the Automated Traffic Enforcement Camera system works, its potential benefits, and any associated costs. They will also address concerns related to privacy, accuracy, and the impact on drivers.

The department encourages all interested parties to attend the meeting and actively participate in the discussion. “It is essential to gather community feedback and ensure that any decision made regarding the implementation of this system reflects the needs and concerns of Newport residents”, Newport Police Departments says in the release.