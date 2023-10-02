Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, September 29 through 7 am on Monday, October 2, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12 am on Friday, September 29, Officer Fanella arrested Jose Medina, age 38, whose address was not disclosed, for a charge of Violation of No Contact Order (Third Or Subsequent Offense).

At 1:15 am on Friday, September 29, Officer Cavallaro arrested Rosa Gonzalez, age 34, whose address was not disclosed, for a charge of Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

At 8:15 pm on Sunday, October 1, Officer Ducker took into custody Julio Herrera Carpio, age 37, whose address was withheld, for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery, and Domestic Assault by Strangulation.

DISPATCH LOG