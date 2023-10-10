Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 9 through Tuesday, October 10.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 3:10 am on Monday, October 9, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Frank Michaels, age 60, for Newport, Rhode Island for beaches, parks and Cliff Walk closing.

At 3:10 am on Monday, October 9, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Jeffrey Fontes, age 46, of Newport, Rhode Island, for beaches, parks and Cliff Walk closing.

At 3:10 am on Monday, October 9, Officer Cavallaro,summoned/cited Lauren Paloski, age 37, of Newport, Rhode Island for beaches, parks and Cliff Walk closing.

At 9:42 pm on Monday, October 9, Newport Police arrested Leon Gagne, age 19, of Rhode Island, for Shoplifting – MISD.

DISPATCH LOG