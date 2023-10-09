Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, October 6 – Monday, October 9.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 11 pm on Saturday, October 7, Officer San Antonio took into custody Enrico Digregorio, age 53, of Jamestown, Rhode Island for resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstructing officer in execution of duty, and disorderly conduct.

At 11 pm on Saturday, October 7, Officer San Antonio took into custody Tracy Digregorio, age 50, of Jamestown, Rhode Island for simple assault or battery and disorderly-fighting.

At 3:10 am on Sunday, October 8, Officer McCabe arrested Declan Hanley, age 21, of Cranston, Rhode Island for disorderly conduct and vandalism/malicious injury to property.

At 5:54 pm on Sunday, October 8, Officer Ballantine summoned/cited Steven Cox, age 64, of Newport, Rhode Island for alcohol, drink, possess, open container in public.

At 6:09 pm on Sunday, October 8, Officer Ballantine summoned/cited Samuel Whitmire, age 48, of Newport, Rhode Island, for disorderly, obstruct sidewalk, street, wharf.

At 3:10 am on Monday, October 9, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Frank Michaels, age 60, for Newport, Rhode Island for beaches, parks and Cliff Walk closing.

At 3:10 am on Monday, October 9, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Jeffrey Fontes, age 46, of Newport, Rhode Island, for beaches, parks and Cliff Walk closing.

At 3:10 am on Monday, October 9, Officer Cavallaro,summoned/cited Lauren Paloski, age 37, of Newport, Rhode Island for beaches, parks and Cliff Walk closing.

DISPATCH LOG