Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, October 4 through 7 am on Thursday, October 5.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 7:30 am on Wednesday, October 4, Officer Maggiacomo took into custody Edwin Thomas, age 36, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery, and Domestic – B&E Dwelling House W/O Consent.

At 12:30 am on Thursday, October 5, Officer Rayner arrested Graham Gibbs, age 29, of West Kingston, Rhode Island, for Driving After Certain Violations – 1st Offense and Driving With Suspended/Revolked/Cancelled License 4th+ Offense.

At 1:52 am on Thursday, October 5, Officer Fanella took into custody Balion Watts, age 37, of Fall River, Massachusetts, for Disorderly Conduct and Weapons Other Than Firearms Prohibited.

At 2:43 am on Thursday, October 5, Officer Ethier took into custody Justice Everett, age 25, of Providence, Rhode Island, for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

At 5:02 am on Thursday, October 5, Officer Rayner took into custody Gregory Moniz, age 28, of Newport, Rhode Island for Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

DISPATCH LOG