Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 3 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 4.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 11:32 am on Tuesday, October 3, CPO Ripke took into custody Kenneth Coelho, age 34, of Bristol, Rhode Island, for one charge of Domestic – Electronic Tracking Of Motor Vehicles, two charges of Violation of No Contact Order (Third Or Subsequent Offense), and one charge of Domestic Stalking – 1st Offense

At 4:42 pm on Tuesday, October 3, CPO Pirri took into custody Edward Leonard, age 50, of Newport, Rhode Island, for a charge of Disorderly – Fighting.

DISPATCH LOG