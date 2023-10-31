Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 30 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 31.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 2:25 am on Monday, October 30, Officer Ducker took into custody Charlotte Costa, age 29, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery – 3rd Offense.

At 3:40 am on Monday, October 30, Officer Rayner took into custody Alex Hermenegildo, age 21, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

At 4:13 pm on Monday, October 30, Detective Johansen took into custody Briggs Callahan, age 18, of Middletown, Rhode Island on the following charges – Larceny < 1,500, Illegal Sale Of A Concealed Firearm, Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, and Larceny of Firearm.

DISPATCH LOG