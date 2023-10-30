Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Sunday, October 29 through 7 am on Monday, October 30.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 1:39 am on Sunday, October 29, Sgt. Sloan arrested Michael Mackenzie, age 31, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

At 1:40 am on Sunday, October 29, Sgt. Sloan arrested Trevor Bernadyn, age 31, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

At 3:40 am on Monday, October 30, Officer Rayner took into custody Alex Hermenegildo, age 21, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

DISPATCH LOG