Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, October 26 through 7 am on Friday, October 27, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 7:15 pm on Thursday, October 26, Officer White took into custody Kayla Amadon, age 31, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Conspiracy – Misdemeanor and Shoplifting – MISD.

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 26, Officer Boghigian arrested John Schettino, age 45, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charge – Disorderly Conduct.

At 1:05 am on Friday, October 27, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Steven Cox, age 64, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Beaches, Parks, and Cliff Walk closing.

At 1:05 am on Friday, October 27, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Alan Alexander, age 59, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Beaches, Parks, and Cliff Walk closing.

At 1:27 am on Friday, October 27, Officer San Antonio took into custody David Scott, age 36, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty and Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest.

DISPATCH LOG