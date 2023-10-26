Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, October 25 through 7 am on Thursday, October 26.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 12:25 pm on Wednesday, October 25, Officer Fails took into custody Tyjuan Carter, age 29, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.
