Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, October 25 through 7 am on Thursday, October 26.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:25 pm on Wednesday, October 25, Officer Fails took into custody Tyjuan Carter, age 29, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

DISPATCH LOG