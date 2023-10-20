Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, October 19 through 7 am on Friday, October 20.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 3:40 am on Thursday, October 19, Officer Cole took into custody Ondre Coleman, age 30, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Obtaining Property By False Pretenses Or Personation < 1,500 and Larceny/U $1500 (All Other).

At 11:50 am on Thursday, October 19, Officer Warner took into custody Matthew Curtin, age 35, of East Bridgwater, Massachusetts, on the following charge – Larceny/O $1500 (All Other).

At 12:07 pm on Thursday, October 19, Officer Warner took into custody Matthew Curtin, age 35, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on the following charge – Warrant A & A Other PD.

At 12:45 pm on Thursday, October 19, Detective Moseley took into custody Kevin Smyth, age 26, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Possession With Intent To Deliver Schedule I/II, Manufac/Poss/Deliver > 5 Kilo Marijuana, Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty, and Possession With Intent To Deliver Schedule I/II.

At 12:45 pm on Thursday, October 19, Detective Moseley took into custody Ethan Smyth, age 19, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Possession With Intent To Deliver Schedule I/II, Manufac/Poss/Deliver >5 Kilo Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Deliver Schedule I/II.

At 1:45 pm on Thursday, October 19, Detective Moseley took into custody Stephanie Grafals, age 25, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Possession of Schedule I-V, Possession With Intent To Deliver Schedule I/II, and Possession With Intent To Deliver Schedule I/II.

At 10:30 pm on Thursday, October 19, Officer Ballantine took into custody David Harris, age 51, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Larceny < 1,500, Domestic Assault By Strangulation, Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, and Larceny Of A Controlled Substance.

