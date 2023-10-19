Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Wednesday, October 18 through 7 am on Thursday, October 19.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 9:45 pm on Wednesday, October 18, Officer Ducker arrested Rosa Gonzalez, age 34, whose address was withheld, on the following charge – Violation – No Contact Order.

At 9:45 pm on Wednesday, October 18, Officer Ducker arrested Jason Torres, age 36, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Arrested on Warrant.

At 3:40 am on Thursday, October 19, Officer Cole took into custody Ondre Coleman, age 30, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Obtaining Property By False Pretenses Or Personation < 1,500 and Larceny/U $1500 (All Other).

DISPATCH LOG