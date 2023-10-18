Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 17 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 12:22 am on Tuesday, October 17, Officer Fanella Summoned/Cited Steven Cox, age 64, of Newport, Rhode Island, for the following charge – Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container In Public.
At 12:22 am on Tuesday, October 17, Officer Fanella Summoned/Cited Michael Anderson, age 58, of Newport, Rhode Island, for the following charge – Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container In Public.
DISPATCH LOG
