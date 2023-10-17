Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 16 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 17.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 2:19 am on Monday, October 16, Officer Cole arrested Leander Jaques, age 33, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island for the following charge – DUI/Drugs/Alcohol/1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown.

At 10:10 pm on Monday, October 16, Officer Ducker took into custody Althea Dibiase, age 37, of Providence, Rhode Island, for the following charge – Providing False Info To 911.

At 10:55 pm on Monday, October 16, Officer Sherman took into custody Nyqwam Sampson, age 19, of Newport, Rhode Island, for the following charge – Arrested On Warrant.

At 12:22 am on Tuesday, October 17, Officer Fanella Summoned/Cited Steven Cox, age 64, of Newport, Rhode Island, for the following charge – Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container In Public.

At 12:22 am on Tuesday, October 17, Officer Fanella Summoned/Cited Michael Anderson, age 58, of Newport, Rhode Island, for the following charge – Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container In Public.

DISPATCH LOG