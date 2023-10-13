Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Thursday, October 12 through 7 am on Friday, October 13.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:36 am on Thursday, October 12, Officer Cavallaro took into custody Georgia Allen, age 24, of Newport, Rhode Island, for the following charges – one count of Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <Grams, and two counts of Warrant Superior Court Bench.

At 10:54 am on Thursday, October 12, Officer Horwood took into custody Kirby Scott, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for the following charges – Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards and Larceny/U $1500 (All Other).

At 5:57 pm on Thursday, October 12, CPO Ripke summoned/cited Mehar Baloch, age 31, of Middletown, Rhode Island, for the following charge – Licensee Sale/Distribute/Deliver Tobacco Product Person < 21 – 1st Offense.

At 6:07 pm on Thursday, October 12, CPO Ripke summoned/cited Ali Chamseddine, age 19, of Tiverton, Rhode Island for the following charge – Licensee Sale/Distribute/Deliver Tobacco Product Person <21 – 1st Offense.

At 6:11 pm on Thursday, October 12, CPO Ripke summoned/cited Latoya Johnson, age 35, of Middletown, Rhode Island for the following charge – Licensee Sale/Distribute/Deliver Tobacco Product Person <21 – 1st Offense.

At 9 pm on Thursday, October 12, Officer Horwood took into custody Rosaura Paniagua, age 31, whose address was withheld, for the following charge – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Refuse/Relinquish Telephone, and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

At 1:05 am on Friday, October 13, Officer Fanella took into custody Frank Michaels, age 60, of Newport, Rhode Island for the following charge – Willful Trespass.

At 1:47 am on Friday, October 13, Officer Epstein summoned/cited Cole Billington, age 30, of Fairfield, Connecticut, for the following charge – Urinate, Expectorate, or Defecate In Public.

DISPATCH LOG