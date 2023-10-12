Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Wednesday, October 11 through 7 am on Thursday, October 12.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 5:24 pm on Wednesday, October 11, Detective Cooper arrested Stephen Wilkinson, age 47, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) < grams.

At 9:01 pm on Wednesday, October 11, Officer White arrested Elizabeth Andrews, age 63, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Refusal To Submit To Chemical Test, DUI of Liquor – Blood Alco Concent UNKN – 1st Off.

At 12:36 am on Thursday, October 12, Officer Cavallaro took into custody Georgia Allen, age 24, of Newport, Rhode Island, for one count of Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <Grams, and two counts of Warrant Superior Court Bench.

DISPATCH LOG