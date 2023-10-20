Newport Police Department today announced that charges have been updated for two individuals involved i the incident outside of the Landing Restaurant that occurred on September 10.

October 20 Update

Updated Charges on incident where Newport Police Responded to a Disorderly Incident Resulting in Officer Assault and Multiple Arrests that occurred on September 10, 2023

NEWPORT, October 20, 2023 – On October 17, 2023, Rachel Onik and David Onik were rearraigned in Newport District Court on new charges stemming from the incident that took place on September 10, 2023.

Rachel Onik, 41 years old of 10 Boxwood Ct, Barrington, RI. was charged with Larceny from the Person for attempting to disarm Officer Cole by grabbing onto and actively attempting to remove his holstered firearm and Larceny from the Person for attempting to disarm Officer White by grabbing onto and actively attempting to remove her holstered firearm.

Both of these charges are felonies and this case will be screened by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and a court date will be set in the future. In addition to the felony charges, Ms. Onik will also face her previous charges of 2 counts of Simple Assault or Battery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Conduct in Newport Superior Court.

David Onik, 44 years old of 10 Boxwood Ct, Barrington, RI. was charged with 2 counts of simple assault and trespassing. Mr. Onik will appear in Newport District Court on November 7, 2023 for pre-trial. Mr. Onik will also face his previous charge of Disorderly Conduct on that date.

September 11 Update

Newport Police Respond to Disorderly Incident Resulting in Officer Assault and Multiple Arrests

NEWPORT, September 11, 2023 – On September 10, 2023, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Newport Police Officers swiftly responded to a disorderly party incident near the Landing Restaurant. The initial report indicated that an individual was denied entry to the establishment, prompting officers to investigate the situation. However, the situation escalated when a crowd started to gather around the officers.

Despite repeated orders to maintain a safe distance, individuals within the crowd began to interfere with the police investigation. During the arrest of one party, an officer was subjected to a violent assault, including being kicked in the groin, knocked to the ground, and punched in the face. Simultaneously, another individual attempted to unlawfully access two separate officer’s weapons from their holsters. As a result, this suspect was forcefully restrained and briefly lost consciousness but regained it shortly after.

As the incident unfolded, several other individuals joined in the interference with the arrest, leading to multiple additional arrests. Following the altercation, both the suspect who was knocked to the ground and the supervisor who was assaulted received medical treatment at Newport Hospital and have since been released.

The department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community, as well as the well-being of its officers.

The Newport Police Department urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the department’s detective division Captain Charles Silvia at 401-845-5739.

The following 6 people were arrested in association with this incident:

Robert Nash, 30 years old of 61 Acorn St, Marshfield, MA.

Charged with Assault of a Police Officer, Simple Assault or Battery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Conduct.

Alexandra Flaherty, 31 years old of 61 Acorn St, Marshfield, MA.

Charged with Assault of a Police Officer, Simple Assault or Battery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Conduct.

Rachel Onik, 41 years old of 10 Boxwood Ct, Barrington, RI.

Charged with 2 counts of Simple Assault or Battery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Conduct.

David Onik, 44 years old of 10 Boxwood Ct, Barrington, RI.

Charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Olivia Costello, 20 years old of 23 Bunton St, Milton, MA.

Charged with Simple Assault or Battery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of an Officer in Execution of Duty and Disorderly Conduct.

Kylie Swain, 28 years old of 33 Great Pond Rd, South Weymouth, MA.

Charged with Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

All of these parties were arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released. They are due to appear in Newport District Court on 9/13/23 at 9:00 a.m. Ms. Swain will appear in Newport District Court on 9/27 at 9:00 a.m.