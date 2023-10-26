This past weekend the Narragansett Boat Club junior program had great success competing at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. Athletes from all over Rhode Island who compete with the Providence-based club took part in the largest 3-day regatta in the world, going up against top national and international competition. Eighteen athletes across 7 different boat categories raced through stiff headwind conditions to showcase the hard work they have put in this fall.

The wind and water conditions were no match for the athletes who train six days a week on the Seekonk River. Senior captains Maude Smith-Montross and Cassin Edgar-Smith both rowed in the youth single category placing 11th (out of 50) and 18th (out of 50) in their respective categories. Their early races kicked off a great day that included strong showings in both the men’s and women’s double sculls. The relatively new combination of Matthew Doepper and Aidan Lynch came together for a 33rd-place finish and was 10th in their age group (u17). On the women’s side, Minty Gaitskell and Elsa Paganos teamed up for a 10th-place finish out of 52 boats and were backed up by a strong race from Estelle Pivorunas and Nicola Ranone. The young combination took 8th place in their u17 age category and finished 28th overall. Amid the sculling boats, the women’s youth coxed four made an impressive debut to a 9th place finish out of 90 boats on the sweep side. Coxed by Tessa Adams, the boat included Hannah Dayian, Gianna Vigliotti, Alice Handy, and Zoë Ritter (captain). The coxed quad combination of Iris Bibeau-Levielle, Shannon Shea, Emilia DiBernidini, Nicolette Kirwan, and Selina Kao rounded out the event for NBC juniors with a 36th place finish and a strong showing of depth for the team. Hats off to the coxswains and bow seats of the boats who navigated the challenging course and wind, giving their crews the edge.

“It meant so much to me to race with such an amazing group of people at Head of the Charles.” said senior Nicolette Kirwan. Overall, this is a great platform for the year and “I’m looking forward to continue working with my amazing teammates to grow as a rower, and as a person.” said Kirwan. “I think it’s a unique experience to be on a team with so many different groups of people…our shared love of rowing connects us in a unique way.”

An additional highlight of the weekend was the strong success of NBC alums including Brigid Kennedy (Moses Brown, Harvard) who won the championship women’s lightweight single, and Lindsey Williams (Bay View) who raced to a 3rd place junior varsity finish in the Championship Eight with Yale University. Former NBC rowers also competed for Princeton (Emma Mirrer), Cornell (Emma Leary), Trinity (Sophia Romano), and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Charles Adams).

The NBC junior program includes middle school through high school athletes and is always looking for people of all abilities who would like to work hard, go fast, and have fun! If you are interested in joining please reach out to youthrowing@rownbc.org.

NARRAGANSETT BOAT CLUB RACE RESULTS:

Men’s Youth Singles

18th/45

Cassin Edgar-Smith, Barrington High School

Women’s Youth Singles

11th/ 44

Maude Smith-Montross, Barrington High School

Men’s Youth Doubles

30th/ 50 (10th overall u-17 age category)

Aidan Lynch, North Kingstown High School

Mathew Doepper, East Greenwich High School

Women’s Youth Quad

9th/90

Tessa Adams (coxswain), The Wheeler School

Hannah Dayian, The Wheeler School

Alice Handy, Moses Brown

Gianna Vigliotti, Barrington High School

Zoë Ritter, Barrington High School

Women’s Youth Doubles

10th/53

Elsa Panagos, The Wheeler School

Araminta Gaitskell, The Lincoln School

Women’s Youth Doubles

28th/53 (8th overall u-17 age category)

Estelle Pivorunas, The Wheeler School

Nicola Ranone, LaSalle High School

Women’s Youth Quad

36th/50th

Iris Bibeau-Leveillee (coxswain), The Lincoln School

Shannon Shea, LaSalle High School

Nicollette Kirwan, East Greenwich High School

Emilia DiBernerdini, Barrington High School

Selina Kao, The Wheeler School