Dear Editor,

As members of the Middletown School Committee, we write to express our strong support for the proposed middle-high school bond set for the November 2023 vote. It is time for our community to acknowledge the pressing need for improved educational facilities and take action to ensure a brighter future for our students.

Our current school buildings, some of which are over 60 years old, have served generations of Middletown students. However, the passage of time has taken a toll on these structures. We have witnessed firsthand the challenges that arise from outdated facilities, including structural deficiencies, inadequate infrastructure, and limited learning spaces.

Simply put, our current schools are crumbling, and it is our responsibility to do better for our students and the generations to come.

The proposed middle-high school bond presents a unique opportunity to address these critical issues. By investing in a new, state-of-the-art school facility, we can provide our students with the learning environments they deserve. These modern facilities will support 21st-century education, incorporating technology, safety, and sustainability features that our current buildings lack.

It is not just about providing better classrooms; it is about creating an environment that inspires students to excel and prepares them for the challenges of the future. It is about ensuring that our educators have the tools and spaces needed to deliver the highest quality education.

We understand that some may have concerns about the cost of the bond, but we firmly believe that the benefits far outweigh the financial investment. Improving our schools will not only enhance the educational experiences of our students but also strengthen our community as a whole.

Quality schools are a cornerstone of a thriving community. They attract families, enhance property values, and contribute to the overall well-being of our town. By investing in our schools, we are investing in Middletown’s future prosperity.

We urge all residents to carefully consider the long-term benefits of this bond proposal. Our current schools are no longer sufficient to meet the needs of our students, and patchwork repairs will not suffice. It is time for a comprehensive solution that reflects our commitment to educational excellence and community growth.

Together, we can build a brighter future for Middletown. We can provide our students with the educational opportunities they deserve, and we can ensure that our community continues to thrive. We encourage you to vote in favor of the middle-high school bond on November’s ballot.

Sincerely,

The Middletown School Committee