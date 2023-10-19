Meet your new best friend, Kit Kat – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Kit Kat is a 7-year-old male and is the “embodiment of feline sweetness”, according to the Potter League for Animals.

“This charming cat, despite managing diabetes, exudes boundless affection and resilience. With a purr that can melt hearts and a zest for life that defies any obstacle, Kit Kat teaches us all that a positive outlook can conquer any challenge life throws his way,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website.

Kit Kat. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

If you are interested in adopting Kit Kat, fill out an adoption application and head to Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown to meet him!