Governor Daniel McKee today joined House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, along with RIC President Jack R. Warner, faculty, staff and students at Rhode Island College to celebrate the launch of the Hope Scholarship with a ceremonial bill signing. The new scholarship, which was established by Gov. McKee and the General Assembly in the “RI Ready” FY2024 budget covers tuition and fees for eligible Rhode Island students in their final two years of a four-year degree at RIC.

The budget and enabling legislation created a five-year pilot of the Hope Scholarship, beginning with the new Fall 2023 semester. It applies to current juniors and seniors who are on track to graduate in four years (and meet all other eligibility requirements), as well as incoming freshman and some adult students. Approximately 300 RIC students are expected to benefit from the scholarship this year. Many of those students attended today’s bill signing.

“Rhode Island College is on the map in a big way,” said Governor Dan McKee. “The Hope Scholarship is turning the dream of college completion into a reality while increasing the earning potential of our RIC graduates. Thank you to the General Assembly for their partnership in getting this done and to the leadership of Rhode Island College that is paving an exciting new path forward for this institution.”

“The Hope Scholarship at Rhode Island College is a transformative investment in public higher education in our state, one which will pay dividends for generations to come,” said Rhode Island College President Jack Warner. “This scholarship makes RIC by far the most affordable option for in-state students and makes a four-year degree accessible to many more Rhode Islanders. We are grateful to Gov. McKee, Speaker Shekarchi, Senate President Ruggerio, Sen. Ryan Pearson, Rep. Joseph McNamara, and the entire legislature for their vision and leadership.”

The Hope Scholarship is an earned merit, last-dollar scholarship that will close the gap after students in their junior and senior years have exhausted all other forms of financial aid. The result is that many in-state students will have the opportunity to earn a high-quality four-year degree for less than $25,000, by far the most affordable option in Rhode Island. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Rhode Island residents who qualify for in-state tuition, be enrolled on a full-time basis, have declared a major, maintained a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5 and earned a minimum of 60 credits towards an eligible program of study. Students must also commit to live, work or continue their education in Rhode Island after graduation.